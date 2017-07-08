No bids for Riyad Mahrez - Craig Shakespeare

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has insisted that the club have yet to receive any offers for wantaway Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez .





The 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year released an open statement back in May where he revealed his ambition to move on following an average Premier League season.



The Foxes are said to have placed a £50m price tag on the player's head following his decision, and this has seemingly put off his suitors including Arsenal.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is a huge admirer of the attacker's talents, but even he is reluctant to come up with a sum more than £35m.



As a result, Shakespeare has confirmed that there are no bids on the table for their leading performer, and he expects the 26-year-old to show his commitment towards the club.



"We have to understand Riyad's concerns but while he is contracted to the football club, and while we've had no bids for him, which we haven't, he has to be professional and we have to be professional. He has to be fully committed here and I expect him to do that," he told Sky Sports News.



Mahrez joined the East Midlands club from French minnows Le Havre for just £400m in 2014, and he has since managed 35 goals across all competitions.

