Dani Alves to seal Manchester City move next week

Former Juventus defender Dani Alves will seal his proposed reunion with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola next week.





The Brazil international was allowed to terminate his Old Lady contract last month after he had no more motivation to play for the Turin giants.



Since then, Alves has spent time in South America while also attending the wedding ceremony of close mate and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.



According to The Mirror, the three-time Champions League winner will secure his much-awaited move to City next week with a two-year contract likely to be signed.



Alves will therein link up with new teammates before heading to the United States where Guardiola's side begin their pre-season.



The Citizens currently have Aleksandar Kolarov as the only experienced full-back in their ranks, but even he has been linked with a proposed move to Besiktas, who are prepared to offer him a four-year contract.



Manchester City have already made reasonable business in the transfer market after having signed the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ederson for a combined fee in excess of £75m.

