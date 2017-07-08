Diego Costa could stay at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to hold showdown talks with manager Antonio Conte next week in order to resolve his Stamford Bridge future.

The Spain international was tipped to make way from the west London club earlier last month after he revealed that Antonio Conte texted him stating that he should move on.



Costa has since made it clear that he would only leave for Atletico Madrid this summer, but their ongoing transfer ban looks to have stalled the deal.



The 28-year-old will have to wait patiently until the New Year in order to earn first-team action at Atleti, and this could hinder his chances of making the World Cup squad.



As a result, Costa and Chelsea will seek to discuss an agreement next week which would guarantee him playing time for the upcoming season.



Chelsea have recently matched Manchester United's bid for Romelu Lukaku, but a final decision could be left to the Belgian, who is currently training in Los Angeles.

