Manchester United plot surprise raid for Bakayoko

Manchester United could lodge a surprise attempt to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from the clutches of Chelsea. The France international was tipped to join the Stamford Bridge club earlier in the summer, but the deal has now reached a roadblock.





Bakayoko, 22, was one of the many standout performers for AS Monaco last season as they achieved their first league success since 2000 under the management of Leonardo Jardim.



The Principality outfit have already lost the services of midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer, and they look set to lose a couple more of their star assets before the start of the new season.



According to The Mail, the Ligue 1 holders have become increasingly frustrated with the Blues' slow progress for Bakayoko, and this could encourage United to lodge an attempt of their own for the Frenchman.



Jose Mourinho's side have already hijacked Chelsea's move for Romelu Lukaku from Everton, and they could present another blow to the west London club this month.



Bakayoko scored three goals in 47 outings for Monaco last term as they also made the semi-finals of the Champions League.

