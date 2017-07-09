Rodriguez offered to Liverpool

Liverpool have been offered the opportunity to sign Colombian star James Rodriguez from Real Madrid as both the player and club look to end their association with eachother.





Rodriguez has struggled to secure a first team place at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane and the club's president Florentino Perez is looking to sell the attacking midfielder this summer in order to make room for new signings, with Kylian Mbappe a major target.



Spanish newspaper Sport reports that Rodriguez has been actively seeking a move away from the La Liga champions and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in touch with several clubs, including Liverpool.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Rodriguez, however, the club are not willing to pay the £66 million that Real Madrid are currently asking for in return.



Whilst Klopp is keen to add the 25-year-old to his squad at Anfield, it is unlikely that his price tag will be reduced, with both Manchester United and Chelsea also having a strong interest in signing him.

