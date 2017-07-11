Alexis Sanchez prepared to stay at Arsenal?

Chile international Alexis Sanchez will be forced to remain at Arsenal for the final year of his contract with Arsenal reluctant to sell unless they receive a world-record bid.





The 28-year-old's future has taken its twists and turns during this summer's transfer window with the price only increasing day-by-day via media reports.



According to The Independent, Sanchez will have to honour the final 12 months of his Gunners deal with manager Arsene Wenger unlikely to offload him on the cheap this summer.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eager to work alongside Sanchez following their fruitful relationship at Barcelona, but the reunion could be delayed by at least another year due to the Gunners' hefty demands.



The FA Cup holders are said to want a fee close to £90m, and this presents an outrageous valuation for a player, who has entered the final year of his contract.



Wenger has previously suggested that he would do all within his abilities to keep Sanchez, and this is likely to involve the risk of the player being sold for nothing next year.

