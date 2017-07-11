James Rodriguez joins Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal

In a sudden turn of events, Bayern Munich have won the race for James Rodriguez and have signed him on a two-year loan deal, dealing a blow to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in the process.

The Colombian international was linked with a move to the Premier League ever since the conclusion of the 2016/17 season. Colombian radio station and Eurosport previously even claimed that James Rodriguez had completed a move to Manchester United.



Recent reports linked James to Liverpool and most notably Chelsea, where a double-transfer involving Morata was believed to be on the cards.



However, all those rumours have now been squashed after German champions Bayern Munich announced that James Rodriguez will be joining the club on a two-year loan deal.



A statement was released on Bayern's official website, saying: "FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have agreed on the change of Colombian national player James Rodríguez to the German championship on Tuesday."



"The two clubs agreed on a two-year loan transaction until June 30, 2019 with the following purchase option for FC Bayern Munich. James Rodríguez will sign his contract in Munich after successfully completing the compulsory medical check."



Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also commented, saying: "We are very happy that we were able to implement this transfer. The commitment of James Rodriguez was the great wish of our coach, Carlo Ancelotti, after both had already successfully worked together in Madrid."



"James is a versatile player. He is dangerous, prepares many hits and shoots great standards. With this transfer, we have been able to raise the quality of our team without question."



James will hope to reignite his career at Bayern after a dismal season at Real Madrid where he only made 10 starts and scored 11 goals.

