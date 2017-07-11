Jose Mourinho rejected Alexandre Lacazette deal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho turned down the chance to sign Alexandre Lacazette following an extensive scouting mission on the striker.

The France international eventually inked a long-term deal with rivals Arsenal after they agreed on a club-record £52.7m deal with Lyon.



Lacazette, 26, was one of the leading targets in Mourinho's shortlist for the summer transfer window, but his lack of impact from open play urged the manager to switch his attention elsewhere.



"Lacazette was followed because he was top scorer in French football – but a lot of his goals were penalties [10 of his 28 goals last season came from the spot]," a United source told The Express. "In the end he wasn't considered because he has no stamina, no physical impact and isn't a big-game player."



As a result, Mourinho shifted his interest towards former striker Romelu Lukaku, who secured his United contract yesterday following an agreement with Everton on an initial £75m fee.



Lukaku has reached double figures in each of his last five seasons in the Premier League, but he may face his biggest test yet at United, where the pressure will be on him to provide the goals on each matchday.

