Athletic Bilbao still keen on Monreal?

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal remains a transfer target for Athletic Bilbao during this summer's transfer window. The Spain international joined the Gunners from Malaga back in January 2013.

According to Don Balon, the La Liga club will lodge a fresh approach for the 31-year-old after having missed on his services in the last couple of seasons.



Bilbao hold a unique policy of recruiting players only from the Basque country, and Monreal qualifies in this regard having been born and raised in the city of Pamplona.



Sead Kolasinac sealed switch from Schalke earlier last month, and his arrival is likely to push Monreal down the pecking order, should Arsene Wenger opt for specialist defenders in the back three.



Monreal has previous La Liga experience with both Osasuna and Malaga, and Bilbao are hoping to negotiate a deal with the Gunners, although the club would be reluctant to sell.



The Spaniard bagged 43 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last term, and he was one of their consistent performers in the backend of the campaign.

