Swansea confirm Sigurdsson's withdrawal from pre-season tour ahead of move to Everton

Gylfi Sigurdsson has withdrawn from Swansea's pre-season tour of the United States and will complete his move to Everton in the coming days.





Everton reportedly lodged a bid of £32 million for the Iceland international earlier this week but was rejected by Swansea, who were demanding a fee close to £50 million.



However, according to the Telegraph, Everton returned with an improved £40 million offer that will finally see Sigurdsson make the move to Goodison Park.



Swansea issued a statement on their official Twitter page that read: "We can confirm that Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel with the squad for our pre-season tour of the USA."



They then issued a follow-up statement to explain the situation: "Having played v Barnet last night, Gylfi did not feel in the right frame of mind to travel due to the current uncertainty over his future."



According to the report from the Guardian, Sigurdsson said his farewells to his teammates after the match against Barnet, which Swansea lost 1-0. Manager Paul Clement previously admitted that he might not be able to keep Sigurdsson and that the club will sell if a good offer comes around.



The reported £40 million bid from Everton is a club-record and will take the Toffees' spending to over £140 million in a summer where they have already recruited Wayne Rooney, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez and Henry Oyenkuru.

