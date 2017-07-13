Lacazette scores on Arsenal debut

Arsenal's record signing Alexandre Lacazette got his career with the Premier League club off to a strong start on Thursday when he scored on his debut during The Gunners' 2-0 victory over Sydney FC as part of their pre-season tour.

The new signing started the game on the bench, watching on as Per Mertesacker gave Arsenal the lead after just four minutes. Despite dominating as they were expected to, Arsene Wenger's side were unable to add to their advantage before half time.



Ten minutes after the break, Arsenal were awarded a controversial penalty, for what the referee deemed to be a handball. Much to the delight of the locals in the 80,000 attendance, Danny Welbeck stepped up to the spot and saw his attempt saved, a stroke of justice many would say.



Midway through the second half, Lacazette was given the opportunity to enter the play for the first time as an Arsenal player. Shortly after, following some good work by Alex Iwobi down the right-hand side, Lacazette kept his composure to slot home his first goal for the club and double their lead.



The game finished 2-0 and although Arsenal will be taking on much more challenging opponents in the near future, Wenger will be glad to see his team get pre-season underway with a win.



The short spell that Lacazette had on the pitch was a success too, with glimpses of what is to come from the man that Arsenal supporters will be hoping can guide them back to the Champions League and challenge for the Premier League in the coming season.





