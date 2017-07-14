Barcelona reach agreement for Benfica defender

Spanish giants Barcelona have confirmed a transfer agreement to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo this summer. The Portugal will undergo his formalities on Friday before sealing a five-year deal with the Catalan outfit.





The La Liga club had extended their search for a new right-back in the past few weeks with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta linked with Ernesto Valverde's side.



However, Barca have eventually decided to sign Semedo for whom they have settled an initial £26m with the Portuguese champions.



"FC Barcelona and Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nelson Semedo, pending medical tests on Friday in Barcelona," a statement read on Barca's official website.



Semedo, who has bagged two international caps with Portugal, was previously a transfer target for both Manchester City and Manchester United, but neither were willing to match Benfica's demands.



The 22--year-old will provide the much-needed boost to Barcelona defence which lacked the presence of a genuine right-back, who could adapt to the club's style of play.



Aleix Vidal looked the most likely to settle in the position but his long-term injury meant that Barca had to rely on Sergi Roberto for most of last season.

