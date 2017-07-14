Real Madrid ready fresh De Gea bid

Real Madrid are set to test Manchester United's resolve with a fresh £50m offer to sign David de Gea . The Spanish goalkeeper has been a consistent performer for the Red Devils in recent seasons with his presence often proving the difference.

De Gea has been named in the PFA Player of the Year for the past three seasons, and he is by far the best keeper in the Premier League, though some may argue.



According to The Mirror, Los Blancos could seek to negotiate a new deal for De Gea after having failed to sign due to a technical glitch in the summer of 2015.



The Spain international had made his mind up to join the European champions two years ago, but the paperwork was not presented before the transfer deadline.



De Gea has since remained committed to the Mancunian giants, but he is still said to have the desire to return home with Real being his preferred destination.



Both Real and United will share the same training facilities in Los Angeles during pre-season, and the La Liga holders are hoping to finalise a move whilst there are still in close contact with the player.



United boss Jose Mourinho is said to have immense confidence on backup goalkeepers Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira, but the club are still keen to keep hold of De Gea in order to attain further success next season.

