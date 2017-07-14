Man City set to sign Kyle Walker

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Kyle Walker this summer. The England international will become the world's most expensive goalkeeper with the Citizens having agreed on a deal rising to £54m.





Walker was sidelined from first-team duties during the backend of last season after he found himself playing second fiddle to Kieran Trippier, who had impressed with his performances.



Spurs had been playing hardball over negotiations for Walker over the past month or so, but they have eventually agreed to sell the Englishman for an initial £50m.



The overall fees for Walker is likely to extend the £50m mark, and this would break the previous transfer record for a defender held by David Luiz's switch to Paris Saint-Germain in 2014.



Walker is due to complete the necessary formalities with City in the coming days before linking up with his new team-mates for their pre-season tour of the United States.



The 27-year-old has racked 183 Premier League appearances during his eight-year stay at Tottenham Hotspur, while he has also earned 27 caps for the Three Lions.



The signing of Walker comes after the recent disappointment for Pep Guardiola, who saw Dani Alves pick Paris Saint-Germain instead of a reunion at the Etihad.

