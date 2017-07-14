Chelsea sell Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford

Watford have sealed the services of Nathaniel Chalobah from English champions Chelsea on a five-year contract.

The former England international has joined the Hornets for an undisclosed fee after he found first-team chances hard to come by at Stamford Bridge.



Chalobah, 22, had spent time on loan with Watford during the 2012-13 season, where he bagged five goals in 42 outings, and he has now rejoined the club in the quest to revive his professional career.



The Englishman started just a single league game for the Premier League holders last term, and this urged him to reconsider his future despite being offered a long-term contract.



Watford are said to have negotiated a fee of around £5m for the midfielder, who was impressive for the Young Lions at the Under-21 European Championships held in Poland recently.



He becomes the Hornets' second significant signing of the transfer window after the arrival of highly-rated Will Hughes from Derby County.



Chalobah is likely to be integrated straight into the lineup with new boss Marco Silva hoping to secure a top-half finish with Watford next term.

