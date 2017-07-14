Chelsea sell Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford
Watford have sealed the services of Nathaniel Chalobah from English champions Chelsea on a five-year contract.
The former England international has joined the Hornets for an undisclosed fee after he found first-team chances hard to come by at Stamford Bridge.
Chalobah, 22, had spent time on loan with Watford during the 2012-13 season, where he bagged five goals in 42 outings, and he has now rejoined the club in the quest to revive his professional career.
The Englishman started just a single league game for the Premier League holders last term, and this urged him to reconsider his future despite being offered a long-term contract.
Watford are said to have negotiated a fee of around £5m for the midfielder, who was impressive for the Young Lions at the Under-21 European Championships held in Poland recently.
He becomes the Hornets' second significant signing of the transfer window after the arrival of highly-rated Will Hughes from Derby County.
Chalobah is likely to be integrated straight into the lineup with new boss Marco Silva hoping to secure a top-half finish with Watford next term.
Chelsea news
Chelsea sell Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford
Juventus defender to snub Chelsea for AC Milan
news
Chelsea sell Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford
Mario Suarez heads to China