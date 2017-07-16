Derby County sign Tom Huddlestone

Championship club Derby County have completed the signing of Tom Huddlestone from Hull City on a two-year contract - with the option of an additional 12 months.





The 30-year-old had been the mainstay for the Tigers in recent years, but he was unable to prevent the club's drop from the Premier League last season.



Huddlestone started his initial career as a 16-year-old with the Rams where he made nearly 100 appearances before heading to Tottenham Hotspur in 2005.



He therein spent eight long seasons with the north London club before switching his allegiance to the Tigers - with whom he has been relegated twice from the top-flight.



According to BBC Sport, Huddersfield has rejoined the Rams after 12 years, and he will be hoping to push the club towards promotion - something they have come close to via the playoffs in the past few seasons.



Huddlestone, who is a four-time England international, managed eight goals in 172 outings for Hull City during his four-year stay.

