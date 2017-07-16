Gylfi Sigurdsson to snub Leicester City for Everton move

Swansea City attacker Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to snub advances from Leicester City for a switch to Everton during this summer's transfer window.

The Icelandic footballer was pivotal to the Swans' relegation escape last season providing nine goals and 13 assists in the process.



Sigurdsson had participated in the Swans' pre-season friendly defeat to Barnet last week, but he has opted out of their United States tour due to uncertainty over his future.



According to The Leicester Mercury, the Foxes will return with a renewed attempt to match the player's valuation, but the 27-year-old has set his sights on a move to Merseyside.



Sigurdsson was initially reluctant to leave the Welsh outfit, but the transfer activity at Everton in recent weeks has urged him to pursue a move to Ronald Koeman's side.



Everton have been one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the transfer window after having recruited the likes of Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Henry Onyekuru, Michael Keane, Wayne Rooney for a combined fee of around £84m.

