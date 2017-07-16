Man Utd prepared to offer two players in Perisic deal?

Manchester United are prepared to offer both Matteo Darmian and Chris Smalling in a proposed deal which could see Ivan Perisic join the club.





The Croatia international remains one of Jose Mourinho's prime targets to strengthen the offensive department in the transfer window.



A recent report from Sky Sports suggested that Inter Milan could lower their £44m valuation for Perisic, should they be offered Anthony Martial as part of an agreement.



However, the Special One is not keen on losing the services of Martial, who is deemed as a future prospect, and he would rather discuss a swap deal involving two of his defenders, The Mirror reports.



Both Darmian and Smalling have performed fairly well for United in recent seasons, but their playing time could be restricted next term with Mourinho having already recruited Victor Lindelof to his ranks.



As a result, the manager will offer Inter the chance to bolster their defensive setup in a potential agreement to bring Perisic to Old Trafford this summer.



Mourinho is hoping to finalise the deal by Tuesday with the Nerazzurri due to travel for their pre-season tour of Asia. Perisic bagged 11 goals and eight assists for Inter Milan last season as they finished seventh in the Serie A - missing out on European football.

