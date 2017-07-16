Leicester reject Roma bid for Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City have rebuffed an opening attempt from AS Roma to sign Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez during this summer's transfer window.





The 26-year-old has already revealed his intention to leave the King Power Stadium following an open statement back in May.



Despite this, the Foxes are in no hurry to sell their leading playmaker with his contract only due to expire in the summer of 2020.



Recent speculation suggested that the Giallorossi had tabled a £29m bid for the talented attacker, but Sky Sport News reveals that the offer was just around £20m - well short of the Foxes' £44m valuation.



Mahrez won the PFA Player of the Year award during the Foxes' maiden Premier League triumph back in 2015/16, and the club are looking for at least £30m in order to offload their wantaway star.



The former Le Havre ace has already agreed personal terms with the Giallorossi, who have identified him as the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah, who left for Liverpool earlier last month.

