Chelsea target close to new contract

Chelsea target and Juventus defender Alex Sandro will put an end to speculation over his future by inking a long-term contract in Turin.





The 26-year-old has been the subject of multiple bids from the Blues this month with their latest offer being a club-record £61m.



However, the Brazil international is committed to the cause at Juventus after the club lost key defenders in the form Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves this summer, Sky Sport Italia reports.



Blues boss Antonio Conte had seen Sandro as a potential competitor to Marcos Alonso at left wing-back with the club set to return to Champions League football next season.



However, the Italian coach has been left frustrated once again with the Serie A club not willing to listen to offers for their highly-rated defender.



Chelsea are yet to recruit a new striker to their ranks following their recent failure to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, who decided to join Manchester United from Everton instead.



Despite this, the club have sufficiently strengthened their defensive and midfield departments with Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko having arrived from Roma and Monaco respectively.

