Daniel Sturridge turned down China move

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge turned down the chance to move to the Chinese Super League with Beijing Guoan last week.

The England international managed just seven league starts for the Reds last season as he struggled with numerous injuries alongside the lack of fitness.



Sturridge has been constantly linked with a potential move away from Anfield, and according to The Mirror, he turned down a big-money switch to China prior to the league's transfer deadline on Friday.



The former Chelsea man has struggled with niggles over the course of his Reds career, but he nevertheless has a good record in the Premier League with 46 goals in 89 outings.



Jurgen Klopp is currently on the search for a new marksman to bolster his ranks, and this has seen the club being linked with Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Meanwhile, the Merseyside club remain in the hunt for both Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita, although both deals look far off with Southampton and RB Leipzig reluctant to lose their players.

