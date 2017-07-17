Joe Hart set for West Ham United medical?

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is close to sealing a move to fellow Premier League club West Ham United on loan this summer.





The England international has been left out of the Citizens' pre-season tour in order to push for a move elsewhere during the transfer window.



The Citizens had initially hoped to offload Hart on a permanent basis this summer, but the lack of offers had left them with no option other than discussing a season-long loan.



According to The London Evening Standard, both City and West Ham have finalised terms over the loan agreement with Hart set to complete his move once he undergoes a successful medical.



Hart had been the mainstay at the Etihad over the years, but he has simply been ignored by Pep Guardiola, who feels the 29-year-old lacks the mobility in front of goal.



The former Shrewsbury graduate has earned 71 caps for England to date, and he will be hoping to cement his position as the country's number one through his performances in east London next season.

