Chelsea boss keen on Premier League striker

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly lining up a transfer attempt for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero . The Argentine bagged 30 goals across all competitions for City last season despite playing second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus midway through the campaign.





Aguero started the previous season as the first-choice striker but the arrival of Jesus in January meant that he had to warm the substitutes' bench for a couple of games.



The Brazilian teenager eventually sustained an injury in February and his absence helped Aguero regain confidence with Pep Guardiola while featuring alongside Jesus in the final games of the season.



Chelsea have been tipped to close in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but according to AS, Aguero remains their prime target for this summer's transfer window.



Despite the uncertainty over Aguero's future, his representative Hernan Reguera insisted last month that the 29-year-old is happy at the Etihad.



Aguero has bagged 169 goals during his six-year stay with the Mancunian giants, and he is now earned the right to be called a club legend after having lifted two Premier League titles.

