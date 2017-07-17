Sergio Romero inks new Manchester United contract

Argentina international Sergio Romero has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at Manchester United. The 30-year-old played second fiddle to David de Gea in the Premier League but was ever-present during United's triumphant Europa League campaign.





Romero had been linked with a potential return to Italy earlier last month, but he has opted to extend his stay at Old Trafford although he could remain an understudy to De Gea next term.



"I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Who wouldn't want to be at the biggest club in the world? We have great goalkeepers here and we are always learning from each other," he told the club's official website.



The former Sampdoria man will now stay at United until the summer of 2021, and he is likely to earn playing time in the club's Champions League campaign next term.



Romero has bagged 18 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2015.

