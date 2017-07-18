West Ham complete loan signing of Joe Hart

West Ham have completed the signing of the England international on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City after Italian club Torino passed on the opportunity to sign the goalkeeper permanently.





A loan fee of £2 million was agreed between the clubs and the Hammers will pay Hart an annual wage of £2.5 million, with Manchester City paying the remainder of his wages.



The 30-year-old had a disappointing season on loan at Torino last season in the Serie A, conceding a total of 57 goals. Torino president Urbano Cairo was very vocal in his criticism of Hart following the conclusion of the season, saying: "We probably didn’t expect so many mistakes from an England international."



Thus, it was no surprise that Torino, who had the option and was given first priority to sign Hart permanently, passed on the opportunity to do so which paved the way for a move to West Ham instead.



The East London club announced the deal on the club's official website: "West Ham United are delighted to confirm the signing of England’s No1 goalkeeper Joe Hart. Capped 71 times by his country, two-time Premier League champion Hart joins the Hammers on a season-long loan from Manchester City."



Joe Hart was quick to express his admiration for the club in his first interview as a West Ham player, saying: "I've always loved the club. I think you'll struggle to find anyone, apart from the direct opposing fans around London, who doesn't love the club. It's got something about it, it's got a lot of history,"

