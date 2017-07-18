Mahrez willing to take big pay cut to secure move

Leicester City's wantaway attacking midfielder Riyad Mahrez is said to be prepared to take a sizeable wage drop in order to secure a move to Serie A club Roma after his preferred destination Arsenal have shown little signs of completing a deal for the Algerian.





Mahrez announced at the end of last season that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium in an attempt to find a new challenge. He had hinted previously that he was keen to join Barcelona, but the Catalan giants were quick to distance themselves from a bid.



Arsenal quickly became linked with the skilful winger, with Arsene Wenger looking to assemble a squad that can once again secure Champions League football.



The Gunners admitted that they were interested in signing Mahrez, but are yet to make an official approach, with their first choice signing being Monaco star Thomas Lemar.



If the Lemar deal fails to materialise, Arsenal may decide to turn their attentions to Leicester's Mahrez. However, by that point, it may be too late.



Roma are very keen on buying Mahrez as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who joined Premier League side, Liverpool, this summer, with the intent of proving he has what it takes to play Premier League football after a poor spell with Chelsea.



After having an initial bid rejected, it is believed that the Serie A club have returned with a second offer, in the region of £26 million. That is still a long way short of The Foxes' £50 million valuation, but they will be hoping that it is enough to make Leicester give in.



As the new season approaches, leaving the time to find a replacement running out, combined with Mahrez's determination to leave the club, Leicester may feel that they will have to cash in on their star asset.



However, with a long contract still to his name, Leicester may decide to keep Mahrez and hope that he can refocus on helping his current team in the new campaign.



The Leicester Mercury suggests that in order to complete a move to Roma, he will accept a wage of £60,000 per week, considerably less than the £100,000 per week he is currently earning.



Whilst Leicester are not in a position where they have to sell Mahrez, a team that focuses hugely on team spirit may be better off without a player that has no interest in being there.

