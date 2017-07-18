Jose Mourinho remains coy on Perisic move despite strong reports confirming the deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to confirm or give his views on the reportedly imminent arrival of Ivan Perisic and has instead chosen to remain coy.

The Sun reported yesterday that Manchester United and Inter Milan had agreed a £40 million fee for the transfer of Ivan Perisic which could potentially rise to £45 million with add-ons and bonuses.



The deal was also expected to be completed within 48 hours as Perisic left Inter Milan's pre-season training squad for medical reasons, giving him and his agent more time to complete the move to Old Trafford.



The news was surprising given the fact that Inter Milan's director Piero Ausilio previously said that a deal was "not happening" and Inter "have not taken into consideration anything that Manchester United have offered us."



Following Manchester United's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake earlier today, reporters sought clarification on Perisic's transfer from Mourinho but the Portuguese remained coy on the matter, saying: "No idea. No idea my friend. No idea."



Mourinho has always preferred to focus on the on-field performances in the press and leave transfer dealings to Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who already knows the players Mourinho wants.



Woodward has stayed in England instead of following the team on their pre-season tour to focus on transfer dealings and a move for Ivan Perisic is still expected to go through in the next few days.

