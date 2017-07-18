Szczesny arrives in Italy for Juventus medical

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has arrived in Italy to complete a medical ahead of a proposed £10 million move to Juventus. After spending two seasons on loan in Serie A, Szczesny has become hot property in that part of the world and it is Juventus who appear to have won the race.





Szczesny was highly rated during his early Arsenal days and manager Arsene Wenger is still said to be a believer in his ability. However, the Poland goalkeeper struggled to redeem himself following a £20,000 fine for smoking in the dressing room after a defeat to Southampton in 2015, which lead to him being loaned out the following summer.



Upon his return to Arsenal at the end of last season, The Gunners announced that they were looking for a return of around £20 million for his services. However, with just a year remaining on his contract, the Premier League side have had to lower their asking price to £10 million to assure that they don't lose him for free next summer.



Szczesny will initially act as a backup goalkeeper for the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, with plans to see him become the long term successor to the Italian legend when his career comes to an end.

