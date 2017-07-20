PSG readying £196 million raid for Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to meet the buy-out clause in Brazilian superstar Neymar's Barcelona contract and pay a sensational £196 million to take him the French capital.





The Barcelona striker has been linked with an exit from the Nou Camp for a while now, with suggestions that he is unhappy at living in the shadow of club icon, Lionel Messi.



The eye-watering buy-out clause written into Neymar's contract was supposed to deter interest from other clubs, which it did, with Manchester United and Chelsea being put off by the huge figure.



However, Ligue 1 giants, PSG, are reported to be preparing to more than double the current transfer record in order to lure 25-year-old to Paris.



PSG are determined to regain their Ligue 1 title next season, but their ambitions do not stop there. They are hoping to seriously compete for the Champions League trophy and propel their reputation worldwide, with the signing of Neymar contributing to both.



The Guardian explains that despite feeling used by Neymar last season when he used their interest to earn a better deal at Barcelona, PSG have maintained their interest in signing him.



Barcelona chiefs are said to be confident of holding on to Neymar, but PSG are set to discuss a move with the player's father, who they believe will persuade him to make the move.



The Daily Mail suggests that PSG are so desperate to sign Neymar that they are willing to offer him a massive £45 million signing on fee, followed by a staggering £596,000 wage per week.

