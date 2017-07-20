Arsenal to make third bid for 21-year-old winger

Arsenal are set to lodge a fresh bid to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar this summer. The Principality outfit have already turned two offers worth £35m and £40m from the north London giants.

According to Football.London, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is pushing hard to sign the highly-rated winger following his breakout season at Stade Louis II last term.



Lemar, formerly a youth product at Caen, racked 14 goals and 14 assists during the previous campaign as Monaco clinched their first French title in 17 years.



The left-sided winger also played a prominent role in the club's progress to the final four of the Champions League, where they were eventually ousted by Juventus.



Lemar is said to be keen to work alongside Wenger for the 2017/18 campaign and beyond, but Monaco are reluctant to offload his services following the exits of Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko.



The likes of Benjamin Mendy and Fabinho are also on the wanted list of several clubs, but the French champions are determined to keep hold of a major part of their title-winning squad.



Arsenal are due to lodge a fresh £50m attempt for the exciting winger, but a deal looks unlikely unless the Gunners break their transfer record for the second time this summer. Alexandre Lacazette is currently the club's record signing after having joined from Lyon for £52.7m earlier this month.

