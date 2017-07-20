Bayer Leverkusen accept West Ham's bid for Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez 's move to West Ham took a huge step forward after the Hammers' bid for the Mexican was reportedly accepted by Bayer Leverkusen.

There were strong reports over the last couple of weeks linking Chicharito with a move to West Ham and the Mexico international looks set to complete the move after Football.London reported that German club Leverkusen accepted The Hammer's bid, believed to be in the region of £15 million to £18 million.



According to the report, West Ham beat Tottenham and the free-spending Everton to Chicharito's signature. While the latter two clubs were also willing to meet Leverkusen's asking price, they were not willing to match the player's £140,000-a-week wage demand.



West Ham Slaven Bilić is more than willing to take a risk on a player who already has a proven scoring record in the Premier League with former club Manchester United. The 29-year-old scored 59 goals in 157 appearances for the Red Devils and continued his form for Leverkusen, netting 39 times in just 76 games.



Hernandez is expected to fly to London directly from his holiday in Mexico to undergo a medical before completing his deal in the coming days and will be expected to join the squad for the second leg of their pre-season tour in Germany.



The signing of Hernandez will show real intent on Bilić's part after bringing in Manchester City duo Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart as he looks to finish in a European spot next season.

