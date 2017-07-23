Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for Arsenal exit?

England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has no plans of signing a fresh contract with Arsenal this summer. The 23-year-old has just a year left on his previous deal.





The Gunners' hierarchy have been in regular contact with the player's representative in recent weeks, but according to The Mirror, he has no intention of extending his stay in north London.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to want a regular spot in the starting lineup ahead of next summer's World Cup, and this is something which is not a guarantee at the Emirates.



It had been previously suggested that The Ox was holding out for a better weekly package than the £100,000 on offer, but his decision is rather dependent on his future development.



The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the versatile midfielder, and he is likely to push for a potential exit this summer.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to have a huge admiration for Arsene Wenger as well as the club's supporters, but the need to progress further has urged him to consider a move elsewhere.



The former Southampton graduate notched six goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances for Arsenal last term.

