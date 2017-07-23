Paris Saint-Germain set asking price for wantaway full-back

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to part ways with defender Serge Aurier this summer after he asked to be omitted out of their pre-season tour in order to pursue a new challenge.

The Ivory Coast international shared the duties alongside Thomas Meunier last season making 21 appearances in the French top-flight.



However, with the arrival of Dani Alves from Juventus, his playing time is likely to be significantly reduced, and this has urged him to move on from Parc des Princes.



A report from L'Equipe last week suggested that Manchester United had made initial contact with the player's representative, and according to Metro, it could be a two-way race with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the right-back.



Tottenham are on the hunt for a new right wing-back following the departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City while United are looking to add additional backup to Antonio Valencia.



Aurier has had his disciplinary issues in Paris over the years, but a move to Old Trafford looks a huge possibility with close mate Paul Pogba keen on having him onboard at United.

