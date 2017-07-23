Arsene Wenger responds to Alexis Sanchez speculation

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has ruled out Alexis Sanchez 's speculated move to Paris Saint-Germain deeming the speculation as 'media imagination'.

The Chile international has been heavily tipped to leave the Emirates this summer despite Wenger clarifying the attacker is not for sale.



Following the Gunners' 3-0 friendly defeat to Chelsea at the Bird's Nest Stadium, Wenger was once again quizzed on Sanchez's future - with Paris Saint-Germain alleged to have made contact with the forward.



However, the 67-year-old insisted that there is no truth to the gossip, and the foreign interest does not change the Gunners' stance on Sanchez.



“It’s only media imagination,” he said via the club's official website. “No, it doesn’t make any difference [if it’s a foreign club that wants to sign him].”



Apart from Sanchez, the Gunners are also in contractual negotiations with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil with the latter more likely to commit his future to the north London club.



Sanchez bagged 30 goals and 15 assists across all competitions for Arsenal last term, and Wenger is prepared to risk him for the final year of his contract in order to end the club's Premier League drought.

