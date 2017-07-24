Leicester City star sets sights on Arsenal move

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly holding out for a move to Arsenal despite the ongoing interest from AS Roma.





The Algeria international handed a formal transfer request back in May, and he has since been frustrated in his quest to leave the King Power Stadium.



Mahrez had captured the attention of the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona following Leicester' Premier League triumph in 2015/16, where he bagged 17 goals.



However, he decided to commit his future to the Foxes on a four-year contract with a view to leaving the King Power Stadium in 12 months' time.



Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare confirmed that the club had politely turned down a lowly bid from AS Roma earlier in the week.



And according to The Sun, the 26-year-old is now focused on making a move to north London rather than shifting to a new league.



Mahrez notched just six goals in the Premier League last term as the entire Foxes squad failed to produce a similar effort to that of the 2015/16 season.



In an early interview with BeIN Sports, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger hinted his desire to sign the Algerian attacker, but the club have not yet made an official attempt following last summer's setback.

