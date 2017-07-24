Swansea City close to re-signing Man City outcast

Swansea City have reportedly finalised an agreement with Manchester City to re-sign former striker Wilfried Bony this summer. The Ivorian still has to finalise personal terms in order to realise a return to the Liberty Stadium.





Bony, 28, left the Swans for the Citizens in January 2015 after then-boss Manuel Pellegrini parted with a £28m sum to secure his services.



The striker has since failed to hit top form, and he has managed just eight goals in 45 outings for the Citizens while spending the previous campaign on loan with Stoke City.



Bony is likely to leave the Etihad during the summer, and WalesOnline reports that the Swans have been given the permission to discuss terms with the Ivory Coast international.



The former Vitesse star is paid a package of £130,000-per-week at the Etihad, and it remains to be seen whether Swansea would be willing to match his salary.



Swansea City are currently facing a battle to keep hold of their main players with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente linked with big-money moves to Everton and Chelsea respectively.

