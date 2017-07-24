Benitez lines up Clucas move

Newcastle United are back in the Premier League and they are hoping to stay there. Their latest target has emerged as Hull City midfielder, Sam Clucas , who is keen for a return to the Premier League following The Tigers' relegation last season.





Clucas featured regularly for Hull during their difficult campaign, which culminated in relegation. The midfielder showed signs of real top flight ability and even grabbed the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate.



Rafael Benitez is keen to continue adding to his Newcastle squad as he anticipates a tough first season back in the Premier League for The Magpies. The former Liverpool manager has become frustrated at times this summer with a lack of transfer activity, but has been given assurances that he will be able to sign further players before the opening day.



The Sun reports that whilst Newcastle and Clucas or both keen on the move, Hull are not willing to complete a deal until that have been able to sign a capable replacement themselves.



With Hull City hesitant, it is believed that The Magpies will make an approach to the Championship side with an initial bid of £4 million to try and tempt them into cooperating.





