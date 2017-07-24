Perisic can leave: If the money is right

Long term Manchester United target Ivan Perisic will be able to leave Inter Milan if The Red Devils come up with the right price, that's according to Inter manager Luciano Spalletti . United have been chasing the Croatian for the majority of the summer but an agreement is yet to be reached.





Perisic was in impressive form for Inter Milan last season, chipping in with eleven goals and eleven assists from his wide midfield position. Whilst he is a key player in Jose Mourinho's visions for next season, the club are yet to meet the £50 million valuation produced by the Serie A giants.



Inter manager Spalletti was speaking about Perisic's future with the club during a press conference, insisting that he'd love to see him remain at the San Siro, but it is likely that a deal will be done if "the club is satisfied with the money."



As part of a prospective transfer, Inter Milan were keen to include a loan move in the opposite direction for Anthony Martial. Manchester United were quick to rule that out, with many expecting a big season at Old Trafford for the young French attacker.



Whilst the two teams continue to disagree on an appropriate fee, this latest admission appears to tell United that the player is there for the taking ahead of the new season.

