Carlo Ancelotti dismisses Arturo Vidal exit talk

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has assured that Arturo Vidal will remain at the Allianz Arena for the upcoming campaign. The Chile international has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United this summer.





A recent report from The Sun suggested that United could compete with Inter Milan for the 30-year-old midfielder, who is said to prefer a switch to Old Trafford.



However, Ancelotti has poured cold water to the speculation by highlighting that Vidal will '100 percent' stay with the German champions this summer.



"For Vidal, there is no way. He's our player and I have a lot of confidence in him. I know there are rumours and we're used to rumours. He'll stay with us 100 percent – I'm confident about that," he told reporters, via ESPN.



Vidal joined the Bavarian giants from Juventus in the summer of 2015 and has since racked 16 goals in 88 appearances, including nine across all competitions last term.



The Chilean playmaker is due to rejoin Bayern Munich in pre-season training next week following an extended rest for his Confederations Cup exploits.

