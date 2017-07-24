Jose Mourinho to block Ashley Young exit

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has no intention to sell Ashley Young during this summer's transfer window. The England international has just a year left on his existing deal.





Young played a bit-part role under the Special One last term, but he earned some gametime in the backend of the campaign when Mourinho was rotating due to European commitments.



Stoke City have been credited with an interest in Young, who they see as a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic, but a deal looks highly unlikely with Mourinho not keen to sell.



Young has travelled alongside his fellow United teammates for their pre-season tour of the United States, but he has not participated in any of the games as he recuperates from his hamstring injury.



The former Aston Villa man has racked over 160 appearances for the Red Devils since arriving from Villa Park for around £16m in 2011.



He had received strong interest from Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng last winter, but Mourinho blocked his exit as he required more options in his squad.

