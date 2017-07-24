Andre Gray ignoring exit speculation

Burnley striker Andre Gray has insisted that he is concentrating on his job at Turf Moor amid the ongoing speculation over his future.

The former Brentford striker has bagged 33 goals in 78 appearances for the Clarets, but his future has been put into doubt with his contract due to expire in 12 months' time.



Both West Ham United and Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old, but Gray admits that he is not looking into the gossip.



It's part and parcel (of the game), you concentrate on where you are," he told the Lancashire Telegraph. "Nothing has happened, there's nothing to think about, I'm concentrating on Burnley and that's what I'll always do."



Gray bagged nine goals in the Premier League for Burnley last term, but he found himself on the bench in the latter stages of the campaign with Sam Vokes preferred for the centre-forward role.



The striker is currently on a weekly wage of £35,000 a week, and he is said to want at least thrice the sum in order to commit his long-term future to Sean Dyche's side.

