Marseille winning the race for Celtic star

Marseille are in poll position to sign Celtic star striker Moussa Dembele for what would be a record fee received by a Scottish club. Dembele was in scintillating form last season, causing many of Europe's top clubs to pay attention.





Celtic were able to acquire Dembele from Fulham last summer for just £400,000. Now, Europe's elite are showing interest in the 21-year-old following his 32 goal haul last season.



The French striker was rumoured to be closing in on a move to Chelsea on deadline day in January, but a transfer never materialised. Today, Marseille appear confident of landing him in a £20 million deal.



Sky Sports reports that the opportunity to return to his homeland will see Marseille beat the likes of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, along with a host of Premier League clubs, to his signature.



Whilst Celtic are reluctant to see their attacking talisman leave, they acknowledge that his departure is likely. Manager Brendan Rodgers has stated however that Dembele. and all other players, will not be able to leave the club before their Champions League qualifiers have taken place.



Dembele would be a huge loss for the Glasgow club, but a £20 million cheque would allow them to strengthen considerably as they look to be more competitive in Europe.

