Manchester United defender receives three-match ban

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will play no part in his side's Super Cup clash against Real Madrid next month after he was handed an additional two-game ban for his red card in the Europa League last season.

The Ivorian was handed a straight red for indulging into a fight with John Guidetti of Celta Vigo, but the Red Devils still managed to hang on to win the semi-final tie by a 2-1 scoreline.



As a result of his sending off, Bailly missed the Red Devils' final against Ajax in Stockholm which they won by a 2-0 margin to celebrate their first European success since the 2008 Champions League triumph.



Bailly had been a regular on United's pre-season tour of the United States, but he will be an absentee for the Super Cup game next month as well as the Champions League opener later in the season, Sky Sport News reveals.



United have deployed the back three primarily in recent friendlies and this could potentially see the likes of Phil Jones and Daley Blind partner Victor Lindelof in defence with Chris Smalling seemingly on his way out.

