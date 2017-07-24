Cesar Azpilicueta hails signing of Alvaro Morata

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that he is delighted to work alongside compatriot Alvaro Morata , who was signed from Real Madrid last week.

The Spain international had emerged as a transfer target for the Blues earlier this month after they missed out on the signing of Romelu Lukaku, who sealed his reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.



Morata was officially announced as a Blues player last week, and Azpilicueta insists that he is a very good addition to the squad after having earned experience playing under high pressure at Juventus and Real Madrid.



"I know him as a teammate in the national team and I know he is a very good addition for the club. It's his first experience in the Premier League but he played in Italy (for Juventus), he played for Real Madrid, living with high pressure his whole life as a striker," he is quoted by Evening Standard.



The Blues spent an initial £58m fee to recruit the 24-year-old, and this makes him the most-expensive player at Stamford Bridge - breaking the record held by Fernando Torres' £50m transfer from Liverpool in 2011.

