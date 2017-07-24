Swansea, Brighton join Carl Jenkinson chase

Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly joined the race to sign Arsenal outcast Carl Jenkinson this summer.

The Finnish-born England international is expected to leave the Emirates before next month's transfer deadline as he is not in Arsene Wenger's plans.



Newcastle United have recently cooled their interest in the right-sided defender, but according to The Mail, Jenkinson could still join a top-flight club with Swansea and Brighton interested.



Both clubs are hoping to bolster their squads significantly this summer as they look to stay clear of the relegation zone next term.



Swansea managed to secure their Premier League status in the penultimate game of last season while Brighton are back in the top tier after a 34-year wait.



Jenkinson has managed 38 league outings for Arsenal during his six-year stay while he has also appeared 52 times for West Ham United in two separate loan spells.



The right-back had the opportunity of joining Crystal Palace on a permanent basis last winter, but a disagreement over the wage package scuppered the deal at the final hurdle.

