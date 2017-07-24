Chelsea expressed interest in PSG midfielder

Premier League holders Chelsea had expressed an interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak earlier in the transfer window.

The Poland international made just seven league starts for the French giants following his move from Sevilla in the summer of 2016.



Earlier this month, Blues boss Antonio Conte had been keen on adding a central midfield to his ranks, and Krychowiak was one of the top names spoken about.



However, the Italian opted to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco instead, and he has since cooled the club's pursuit of the 27-year-old.



Nevertheless, Krychowiak is expected to be shown the exit door this summer with manager Unai Emery confirming that the midfielder is up for sale in the transfer window.



Apart from Bakayoko, the Blues have also signed up the likes of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata - the last of whom arrived on a club-record £58m fee from Real Madrid last week.



Conte is still on the search for a new striker and wing-back to add to his ranks as he wants sufficient depth in his squad ahead of the Champions League test next term.

