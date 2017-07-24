Lucas Perez feels cheated by Arsenal

Spanish winger Lucas Perez is desperate to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window after he failed to receive sufficient gametime last season.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners form boyhood club Deportivo last summer after he was assured of a regular place in the starting lineup.



However, he managed just two starts in the Premier League while ending the season with 21 appearances across all competitions.



Perez had already highlighted his desire to move elsewhere this summer, but he was still surprised at losing his shirt number to Alexandre Lacazette without his knowledge.



"I think that the best place for me is at home, with Depor. [Arsenal] are not behaving well with me. The thing of taking the shirt number without telling me to give it to a companion, it seems to me the last straw," he told La Voz de Galicia.



Meanwhile, he also feels cheated by manager Arsene Wenger, who promised him regular first-team in order to block his impending move to China last winter.



He added: "I can not continue this way. I have given everything, but that has not been reciprocated, so I can't stand it any longer. I feel cheated. In February I was not allowed to leave for China with the promise that I would play more and after that I had even fewer opportunities."



Perez played no part in the Gunners' pre-season tour of Australia and China after he was left out of the travelling squad, and a return to A Coruna looks the best option for the Spaniard, who dreams of playing for his nation at a World Cup.



The attacker is currently contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2020, but the club are willing to accept a fee between £9-10m in order to part ways with his services.









