Adam Smith pens Bournemouth extension

Bournemouth have confirmed that defender Adam Smith has inked a fresh deal to keep him at Dean Court until the summer of 2021.

The 26-year-old joined the Cherries from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2014, and he has since managed 113 appearances across all competitions for the South Coast club.



Smith had been associated with a potential return to Spurs earlier in the summer, and he admitted that he was flattered by the speculation.



However, he has now committed his future to Bournemouth for another four years with manager Eddie Howe admitting that the right-back remains a key part of the club's plans.



"When we first brought Adam to the club we believed he had huge potential," he told the club's official website. "Adam has taken his opportunity, improved as a player and is an important member of our squad."



The former England Under-21 international notched 36 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth last term, contributing one goal and five assists in the process.

