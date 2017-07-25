Chelsea plan to extend spending spree with four players on their radar

Premier League holders Chelsea could add four more players to their squad before the transfer window shuts next month. The Blues have already recruited the likes of Willy Caballero , Antonio Rudiger , Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata for a combined fee of £125m.

According to The Mail, manager Antonio Conte will be backed with another £150m as he looks to add more depth to his side ahead of their Champions League campaign.



A striker, winger, centre-back, and wing-back have been listed as the requirements and the club have already earmarked their transfer targets for the positions.



Fernando Llorente from Swansea City is being seen as the ideal competitor to Alvaro Morata up front while Conte is also eyeing a reunion with Italy international Antonio Candreva from Inter Milan.



Juventus' Alex Sandro and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk are the other targets on their radar, but a deal for the latter looks improbable with the centre-back pushing for a move to Liverpool.



Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday at the national stadium in Singapore, and the fans could get the first glimpse of Alvaro Morata playing in the Blues shirt.

