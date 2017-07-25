Roma plan fresh talks with Leicester for Mahrez

AS Roma will hold fresh negotiations with Leicester City this week after they fell well short of the Foxes' £50m asking for Riyad Mahrez .





The Algeria international is expected to be on the move this summer after he handed in a transfer request at the end of last season.



Despite this, Mahrez has been stranded with the 2015/16 Premier League champions with former suitors Barcelona and Arsenal yet to approach for his services.



Roma are currently the sole club interested in the player and sporting director Monchi is due to hold talks with Foxes chairman James Pallota in Boston in order to push through a transfer agreement, The Mail claims.



The Giallorossi have failed with two bids for the talented attacker with their latest offer of £30m plus add-ons also knocked back by the East Midlands club.



Meanwhile, Mahrez is still waiting on a potential move to the Emirates this summer, and this could prolong Roma's pursuit until the dying stages of the transfer window.

